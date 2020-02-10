|
North Attleboro – Blair E. Deeney, 69, of North Attleboro and formerly of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6th in the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.
Blair was married to the late Maragret (Canary) Deeney who passed away in 2013. He is survived by his son, Ryan J. Deeney of Mechanicville, NY; a sister, Sharon E. Thanas and her husband, Brian P. of Jefferson, MAand several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Deeney was born in Worcester, son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Blair) Deeney and is a graduate of Saint Peter's High School and Worcester State College. He was currently working as the Senior Marketing Manager for Capital Choice Finance Group.
Blair was a member of the YMCA in North Attleborough and an active member of the Worcester State University Scholarship Fund and Alumni Association. He enjoyed playing golf and especially liked spending time on the beaches of Florida. Mr. Deeney was an avid sports fan and could often be found cheering on the professional sports teams from Boston.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 5 to 8 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th at 11 AM in Saint Peter's Church 929 Main St. Worcester. Burial will take place in Saint Mary's Cemetery North Attleborough on Tuesday, February 11th at 11 AM. Memorial contributions in memory of Blair may be made to the Worcester State Foundation Shaughnessy Administration Bldg. 486 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020