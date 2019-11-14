|
A Brandt Henderson, of Norton, MA, died peacefully in his lakeside home on November 13, 2019 from liver failure. Brandt was born on August 24, 1953. He was the only child of the late Allan Henderson and Jolene Appleton Henderson Carlson. He was born and raised in Hillsboro, OR and attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana. He went on to attain multiple advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. in theology from Fordham University. His first love was teaching, and it was while teaching at Mary University in Bismarck, ND that he met his wife Marie Artz of almost forty years. Schooling and work brought them to the east coast and they ultimately settled in Norton, MA where they have lived since 1985. Brandts second half of his career was in development and his last position was at Massachusetts General Hospital where he was the director of major gifts for the Department of Surgery. At age 57, Brandt was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Degeneration and retired.
Brandt was a lifelong learner, reading major newspapers, novels, and presidential biographies on the beach. He was a devout Catholic who loved the church enough to challenge her as an active and reflective participant at Our Lady of Sorrows in Sharon, MA. He was an engaged partner in married life and often introduced Marie as the love of his life. He was a wonderful father, and as adults his children have made their way in the world grounded by his love and encouragement. Brandt enjoyed photographing nature in his retirement and taking long walks with his little dog Dixie. He loved to go on adventures and he could be relied on for his tour guide level of knowledge of all things historical and artistic. Some of his favorite destinations were the Oregon coast, Cape Cod, and the vineyards of Italy. A wonderful moment in his life was completing the pilgrimage of El Camino de Santiago de Compostela with his dear friend.
Brandt is survived by his wife, Marie Henderson, his daughter Rachel Hall (David Hall) of Mansfield, MA, his son, Samuel Henderson of Worcester, MA, his four rowdy grandsons Ezra, Gideon, Silas, and Jude Hall, and his late mothers husband, and good friend, James Carlson of Elizabeth, CO. He was incredibly devoted to his family and will be remembered for his quick wit and gentle presence.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for calling hours on Friday, October 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, followed by a vigil service beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Brandts family.
The family welcomes donations to MGH Dr. Dickersons Lab In Memory of A. Brandt Henderson.
Mail to:
MGH Frontal Temporal Degeneration Unit
149 13TH STREET, SUITE 2691
Charlestown, MA 02129
Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019