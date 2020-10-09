Brenda L. (Bonin) Wilkinson
Brenda L. (Bonin) Wilkinson, 61, formerly of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was the loving wife of David A. Wilkinson for 38 years. Mother of Rebecca L. Wilkinson.
Born in Medford, MA on January 16, 1959, she was a daughter of Richard L. Bonin, Sr. of Attleboro and the late Sandra E. (Harris) Bonin who passed away in 1961.
Brenda was raised and educated in the City of Attleboro where she was a 1977 graduate of Attleboro High School. She went on to further her education at the Worcester Museum School of Art, earning her degree in art and photography.
After graduating from college, she enlisted in the United States Army where she served in Korea as a photographer and where she met her future husband.
She was assigned the responsibility of photographing the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders while they were touring and making a book.
Brenda received a letter of recognition and commendation from the cheerleaders for her diligent work.
After leaving the U.S. Army, she took up residence in Glasgow, West Virginia where she began a job travelling throughout the Commonwealth of West Virginia photographing high school sporting events and taking yearbook photographs. After that position, she became employed as a Deputy Clerk in the magistrate court in Kanawha County, Charleston, West Virginia until her retirement in 2019.
In addition to her husband, daughter and father, she leaves her siblings: Sandra E. Bonin of Attleboro; Michael E. Bonin of Attleboro, Timothy J. Bonin and his wife, Barbara Bonin, of Attleboro; Thomas J. Mendes and his wife, Darlene, of Attleboro and Kathy St. Pierre of Attleboro. She was predeceased by her brother: Richard L. Bonin, Jr. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA. Friends and family are also invited to attend a Reception on Saturday, October 24, 2020 anytime from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 79 Wheaton Drive, Attleboro, MA.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.