ATTLEBORO - Brett Lancaster, age 55, of Attleboro MA, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, April 7, 2019.

Born August 7, 1963, in Fullerton, California, he was the son of Lawrence and Gail (Hartley) Lancaster.

Brett is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Tisha (Sheftel) Lancaster; along with four cherished sons; Maxwell Lancaster, Harrison Lancaster, Aidan Lancaster and Bowen Lancaster, all of Attleboro, MA; his brother Todd Lancaster and nieces Sierra Lancaster and Lucia Lancaster of Colorado Springs, CO; and many loving relatives and friends. Brett is predeceased by his brother, Scott Lancaster.

Brett grew up in Idaho Springs, CO, graduating from Clear Creek High School, then attended both the Culinary Institute of America and Michigan State University. He had a successful career at Ricoh as Sr. Global Account Director, leading a global team in managing a few of Ricoh's largest accounts. He developed strategies for managed print services, business process optimization and digital transformation services. A great leader, Brett built outstanding relationships with his customers and employees.

All those who knew Brett loved his over-the-top but strangely-insightful humor that made you think about life and the world around you in a different way. He approached life with an intellectual jocularity that simply made every day a bit better. He loved to read all books, cooking in a clean kitchen and traveling the world eating different cuisines and tasting different wines. Brett cherished good company was good company to everyone he met; his house was always open for food and good conversation. He loved skiing, hiking, enjoying nature, the beach, but most of all, doing these things with his family.

His deep love for his sons was his motivation for everything he did and he bragged about them constantly. There was no end to his pride in their accomplishments in academics, athletics and personal endeavors. He was present for every moment possible to support them with his cheering and encouragement. He shared countless fantastic experiences with his wife, looking for any opportunity to spend time together.

Friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family on Friday, April 12 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro, MA 02703.

Memorial services for Brett Lancaster will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Second Congregational Church of Attleboro, 50 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703. Burial will take place at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the LANCASTER CHILDREN BAHM MEMORIAL TRUST at 11 Abbie Lane Attleboro MA 02703 to provide for educational expenses for Brett's four sons.

For directions or to send Brett's family a message of condolence or remembrance visit duffy-poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019