Brian E. Sullivan
In Taunton, Brian E. Sullivan Sr., Age 65, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a brief illness. Brian was the husband of Barbara (Simmons) Sullivan of North Dighton. He was born in Pawtucket, RI, the son of the late Daniel J. & Mary (McNamara) Sullivan. Brian was a resident of North Dighton and a former resident of South Attleboro. Brian worked at Leedham Hardware in South Attleboro for decades until its closure and then for Supply New England until his retirement. Brian was a former member of the Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Award. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New England Patriots, he enjoyed golfing, his summer home in Maine where he spent many years on the banks of the Carrabassett River fishing. He loved his family with all his heart and never met anybody who was not a good friend. In addition to his wife Barbara, Brian leaves his sons, Brian Sullivan and his wife Gina and Timothy Sullivan. He is survived by his siblings, Leonard Sullivan and John Sullivan and his wife Lauren, Mary Thibodeau and husband Gary, Peggy Roy and husband Roland and the late Daniel and Timothy Sullivan. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Parker, Rylee and Kaitlyn, his mother in law Barbara Simmons of Dighton and late father in law Richard. He also leaves several brother and sister in laws and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the O'Keefe-wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
