Brian M. Houghton
1950 - 2020
Brian M. Houghton, 69, of Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI. He was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Maureen (Walsh) Houghton of Attleboro to whom he was happily married for 46 years.

Born on November 10, 1950 in Attleboro, MA, Brian was a son of the late David C. Sr. and Angela E. (Fornaciari) Houghton.

He was a longtime employee at the Foxboro Company.

Brian's true pride and joy was his family, and he especially adored his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Kristen L. Hewitt and her husband Joseph of Attleboro, Scott D. Houghton and his wife Stephanie of Seekonk; his two brothers, David C. Houghton Jr. of Mansfield and his twin brother, Alan K. Houghton of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Jacob B. Hewitt and Kayla G. Hewitt of Attleboro, Jackson G. Houghton and Alexandria L. Houghton of Seekonk; as well as his many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was the loving father of the late Tara L. Houghton.

The family would like to thank the staff at CVNA of Attleboro, especially Erika, Christine, Charity and Laurie, as well as Linda Hazelhurst and Dr. Steven Bennson from Sturdy Memorial Associates.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro.

For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.

Burial will take place privately in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.

To send Brian's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
