ATTLEBORO - Brian Richard Durkee, 34, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 24, 2020.
Brian was born in Attleboro on July 11, 1986. He graduated from Attleboro High School in 2005 and then from the Community College of RI with a degree in General Studies.
Brian cherished spending time with his family, especially his nieces. He was an avid Patriots and Celtics fan and spent many Sundays during football season cheering on the Pats with his sister. Brian loved country music and attending concerts. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Universal Studios and the beaches of Florida. Brian had such a big heart and would do anything for those he loved.
He is survived by his parents, John and Paula (Brown) Durkee of Attleboro; his sister, Ann Durkee and her fiancé Ryan Araujo of Cumberland; his three nieces Julia, Madelyn, and Ella, and many cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be held privately by the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will be held privately.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. John's Church, 1 St. John Place, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral services entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
For directions or to send Brain's family a condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com