Brian S. Clay, 43, of New Bedford, MA, passed away on July 27, 2019, while doing what he loved most – going out for a run and heading toward home to the people he loved most in the world. He is survived by his wife, Laura, who he always said made him the luckiest man on earth, as well as his children, Sabrina (12), Ellie (4), and Will (3).
Brian was born in Stoughton, MA, to Stephen T. and Mary Beth Clay. Over the course of his life, Brian racked up a devoted crew of family and friends who will always remember his infectious personality, all-encompassing hugs, brilliant smile, and an incomparable sense of humor that kept us all laughing. That crew includes his sister and her husband, Meghan and Nate Hamilton, as well as Laura's wonderful family, Bill and Susan Dugdale, Brian and Lana Dugdale, Kelly and Tim Grinham, and Pamela Dugdale and Kyle Rutkowski. Brian was an uncle to 10 nieces and nephews, who all adored "Uncle B." Without question, Brian's family also extended to his lifelong friends. He is also survived by eighteen loving aunts and uncles and twenty-nine cousins.
Brian grew up in North Attleboro, MA, and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1994. Known for his adventurous spirit, Brian lived and worked in a variety of locations, including Key West, New Hampshire, and Cape Cod, before settling in New Bedford with Laura. He spent much of his career in the restaurant business, while also spending six years as the favorite son of the Clay Realty Group of Keller Williams on Cape Cod.
In June 2017, Brian miraculously survived an aortic dissection, thanks to the wonderful care he received from Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Boston MedFlight, and Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He spent the rest of his life making the most of his second chance. After making a full recovery, he resumed his love of running. On the day of his one-year "aortaversary," he retraced the route of his medflight journey with an 18-mile run from Brockton to Boston. As part of that run, he raised over $10,000 for Wings for Falmouth Families, a charity that supports families facing major medical emergencies. In June 2019, he completed his first Olympic-distance triathlon and was in training for his first half-Ironman when he passed.
Most importantly, Brian was a devoted husband and father. He took great joy in the time he spent with Sabrina, Ellie, and Will – celebrating every accomplishment, no matter how great or how small. He embraced every moment he had with Laura, whether it was running a half-marathon together, singing along with their favorite band, or just laughing together on their front porch.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park Street, New Bedford. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 2, at 11:00 am at the funeral home, followed by interment and a reception to which all family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, an educational trust is being created for Brian's three children. Donations may be made to Brian Clay's Children Education Fund, New Bedford Credit Union, 1150 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA 02740, or to a . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 31, 2019