R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
130 South Street
Wrentham, MA
View Map

Bridget (Devine) Kramer


2019 - 2019
Bridget (Devine) Kramer Notice

Bridget "Bridie" (Devine) Kramer, 80, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Norwood Hospital. She was the beloved wife for 50 years of Ernest Kramer.

Born in Norwood on March 31, 1939, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (O'Connor) Devine. Bridie was a graduate of Norwood High School class of 1957. She worked for 13 years at Masoneilan in Norwood where she met her husband Ernie. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked the excitement of casinos, playing bingo, and scratch tickets. She was an active communicant of St. Mary's Church in Wrentham, and a member of the Woman's Club in the parish.

In addition to her husband Ernie, Bridie is survived by her children, Diane O'Blenis and husband Steve of Plainville, Gary Kramer and wife Mary-Ellen of Ashland, and Scott Kramer of Plainville, four grandchildren, Justin O'Blenis and Morgan O'Blenis, Ryan Kramer, and Mia Kramer, and a sister, Catherine (Devine) Ostrom of Norwood.

She was the sister of the late Mary Donaruma, Margaret Turgeon, Anna Jacobson, and John Devine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, December 29th from 4-7 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 9 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery, Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridie's memory may be made to:

St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093, or Natick Walpole VNA, 55 West Street, PO Box 252, Walpole, MA 02081 or online at NWVNA.org.



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
