ATTLEBORO – Bruce D. Seymour, 59, of Attleboro passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Born November 4, 1960 in Attleboro, he was a son of Roland E. and Barbara (Mei) Seymour of North Attleboro.
Bruce was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro before moving to Attleboro several years ago. He worked as a cook at various local restaurants including Joe's 320 and Morins.
He loved fishing, boating, and camping on Cape Cod.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Seymour of Attleboro; two siblings: Deborah and husband Rick Chretien of Attleboro and Scott and wife Michelle Seymour of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a grandson of the late Emile and Lillian (Vandette) Seymour.
Private services will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To give online condolences to Bruce's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020