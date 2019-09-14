|
|
ROMANS - Bruce Malcolm Romans was born on April 4, 1960 in Norwood, MA. and crossed over on August 8, 2019. Bruce leaves behind his mother, Barbara Ann (Bassett) Romans and father Malcolm Murray Romans of Wrentham, MA. His sisters; Jennifer Leigh Shakeri and Heather Ann Romans of Norton; his brother Charles Murray Romans of Bethel, ME., his niece Sarah Shakeri of Waltham, MA. and his nephew Isaac Shakeri of North Attleboro, MA. Bruce attended The Walker School in Needham and graduated from The Center for Alternative Education in Boston. He joined the Air Force receiving an honorable discharge. He then graduated from Wilfred Academy of Hair Styling and Barbering and worked in Massachusetts for several years. Bruce relocated to San Francisco, CA. where he taught and practiced hair styling and barbering, which he loved. Bruce spent many happy hours hanging with his friends at the VA, who despite his many physical and mental health issues, describe Bruce as a kind, caring and loving, always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved to romp with his pit bull "Apollo". In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to the Trinity Building Fund. Bruce was buried at sea. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St., Wrentham, followed by a time to reminisce. All are welcome.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019