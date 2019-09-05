|
|
Bruce Young, 83
Bruce Young, 83, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Madelyn R. (Connors) Young, to whom he was married on December 15, 1956.
Born on August 13, 1936 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Thelma (Field) Witherell.
Bruce proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Air Force and was the owner and operator of Taylor Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. for many years, before retiring.
A resident of Plainville since 2004, he previously lived in Rehoboth, MA where he was raised and worked on his family's farm, "Field Farm".
A warm, caring gentle man with a friendly smile, Bruce attended St. Mark's Church in Attleboro Falls. He was an ardent fan of New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox, and enjoyed family vacations and trips to the casino, Prudence Island, and to Disney World. Bruce was a deeply patriotic man with a profound love of his country. More than anything, he loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Madelyn, he leaves his loving children: Cheryl M. Gagne and her husband, Jerry P. Gagne, of Taunton, MA; Kerrie A. Benevides and her husband, John Benevides, of North Dighton, MA; Sandra J. O'Neill and her husband, James F. O'Neill, of Attleboro, MA; and Brenda L. Higgins and her husband, Robert E. Higgins Jr. of Rehoboth, MA. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Bruce was the brother of the late Ronald E. Young and his wife, the late Rita M. (Richards) Young; Shirley A. (Field) Rascher of Rehoboth, MA, and her late husband, Robert Everett Rascher; and the uncle of the late Richard Rasher and Jeffrey Rascher of Rehoboth, MA. Bruce leaves his dear friends, Richard Hall and his wife, Eleanor Hall, of Greenville, RI, and his extended family.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Bruce by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service and Remembrance Service with Full Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Friends and family are also invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Burial will follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bruce to either Community VNA Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750 Silver Spring, Maryland 20910-4487 or on-line at www.tsalliance.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
