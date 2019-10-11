|
C. Gordon Gog Woodhams, Sr, 91, of Wrentham, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Laura L. (Startz) Woodhams. Gog and Laurie met on the first day of first grade, went all through school together, married in 1951 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage before her death in 2000.
Born in Wrentham on January 14, 1928, he was a son of the late John and Margaret (Cahill) Woodhams. Gog was a graduate of Wrentham High School, Class of 1945. After serving his country proudly as a member of the US Army, he graduated from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1953. He taught at Natick High School for several years before teaching at King Philip Jr. High School and then at King Philip High School before retiring in 1990. He was active in the Wrentham Senior Center where he taught computer classes to his fellow seniors and was also a part-time driver of the Senior Van. He was a former chairman of the Wrentham School Committee, and a member and past chairman of the Wrentham Historical Commission. He co-authored with his late friend Earle Stewart the Images of America Wrentham book. A photography enthusiast, he was known as the official police/fire photographer for the Town of Wrentham for many years. He was also interested in genealogy, where he had traced his family back several generations and had connected with relatives in England and New Zealand.
Gogs family would like to give special thanks to Wayne Burt and Alice Booker for the special care and love they provided over the last several years as Gogs health declined.
A dedicated family man, Gog is survived by his children, Craig A. Woodhams of Wrentham, Charles G. Chuck Woodhams Jr. and his wife Deborah of Wrentham, Donna W. Burt of Wrentham, and Karen W. Amidon and her husband Barry of Wrentham, a brother, John G. Woodhams of Florida, a sister, Gloria L. Courtemanche of New Hampshire, and ten grandchildren, Matt and Tim Burt, Kayla Laliberte, Scott, Brett and Patrick Amidon, Callie Woodhams, Katy Jefferson, Madeleine and Emily Woodhams, and four great grandchildren, Xander and Devin Laliberte, and Charles and Jack Amidon. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Eleanor W. Nichols.
In recent years he was often seen sitting on a park bench on the town common watching the goings on in his beloved Wrentham. Once dubbed a senior hippie, he was most recognized for always wearing flip flops, regardless of the weather.
In honor of Gog, flannel shirts and flip flops are welcomed and encouraged at a Celebration of Life, to which relatives and friends are invited, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00-3:00PM at the Wrentham Senior Center, 400 Taunton Street, Wrentham. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gogs memory may be made to Wrentham Historical Commission, 79 South St., Wrentham, MA 02093, or Friends of Wrentham Seniors Inc., 400 Taunton St., Wrentham, MA 02093. Please include In Memory of Gordon Woodhams on your check.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019