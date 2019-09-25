|
ATTLEBORO – C. Herbert Carlson, 78, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Janice R. (Virgadamo) Carlson of Attleboro.
Born on December 20, 1940 in Attleboro, MA he was a son of the late Carl and Beatrice (Benson) Carlson.
Herb was a lifelong resident of Attleboro and graduate of Attleboro High School, he then attended Bryant College where he received his bachelor's degree.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1964. Herb was employed as the Vice President of Purchasing for over 24 years at the former Union Wadding Company in Pawtucket, RI.
Herb enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and was a long-time little league coach in Attleboro normally coaching the Red Sox team. He was member of the former Greater Attleboro Kiwanis Club and a lifetime member of the Attleboro Elks Lodge #1014.
In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by his three children, Carl E. Carlson and his wife Judy of Riverside, RI, Kristen A. Carlson Gallagher and her husband Kevin of Attleboro and Eric Carlson and his husband Raymond Karnasiewicz Jr. of Attleboro; his three cherished grandchildren, Lindsey and Shauna Carlson both of Riverside, RI and Carlin Gallagher of Attleboro; also many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Hewitt and Richard Carlson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Military honors will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Herb's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or directly at heart.org
For directions or to send Herb's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019