Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
14 Park Street
North Attleboro, MA
C. Roger Potter


1935 - 2019
C. Roger Potter Notice
PLAINVILLE – C. Roger Potter, 84, of Plainville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 26, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in West Roxbury surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved and devoted partner and best friend of Phyllis N. Tondorf of Plainville.
Born in Gloucester, RI on April 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Gordon and Ruth (Cook) Potter.
During the Korean War, Roger served with the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Gunners Mate 2nd Class.
Roger worked as a ceramic tile and marble setter all his life.
He is also survived by his brother: Dennis E. Potter of Florida;
Four children: David and wife Joann Potter of Uxbridge, Gary and wife Joan of Milford, Carl R. Potter of Uxbridge and Cheryl and husband Dan Tivnan of Whitinsville;
7 grandchildren: Bryanne and husband Mike Tartamella of Wellesley, Alexandra, Courtney and Bradley Potter all of Uxbridge; Ashley, Jack and Kayley Tivnan of Whitinsville;
2 great-grandchildren: Jack and Josephine Tartamella of Wellesley.
He was brother of the late Gardner and David Potter.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-6 p.m at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday, January 6 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10 o'clock. Burial with full military honors will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To sign an online guestbook for Roger, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
