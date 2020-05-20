NORTH ATTLEBORO – Cameron Scott Forbes, 79, of North Attleboro passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing home. He was the loving husband of Jean M. (Reynolds) Forbes, his High School sweetheart for over 60 years.
Born September 19, 1940 in Pawtucket, RI, he was a son of Dorothy (Berard) Forbes and the late Arthur Cameron Forbes.
Cameron was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1960 graduate of North Attleboro High School.
He worked as a commercial press operator, was a longtime firefighter on the North Attleboro Fire Department and worked as a truck driver at Santoro Oil.
Cameron enjoyed summers on the Cape with his family, spending time with his four grandkids, family get togethers at cookouts and holidays.
He was also a skilled saxophone player and furniture maker.
In addition to his wife, Cameron is survived by two sons: Mitchell and Kevin Forbes; two daughters, Kely Forbes and Lorie Forbes and partner Lori Lemieux; two brothers; Greg and wife Judy Forbes and Grant and wife Linda Forbes all of North Attleboro; four grandchildren: Markie and wife Shital, Terrence and fiancée Brittany Jones, Shauna Forbes and Carlie Forbes; and two great-grandchildren: Killian and Emmy.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the North Attleboro Fire Department Kid's Day Foundation, PO BOX 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02760 or the Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighty Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.alz.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.