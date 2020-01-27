|
Carl E. Jacobs, age 82, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his adoring family on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Attleboro, MA on September 3, 1937, he was a loving son of the late George F. and Arlene V. (Jess) Jacobs.
Carl grew up and was educated in Norton and served in the United States Army from 1960-1962. He had worked for the Norton Highway Department for forty-two years and retired with the position of Highway Superintendent. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening.
He was the devoted brother of George F. Jacobs of South Carolina, Ralph S. Jacobs of Norton, Tommy A. Jacobs of Agawam, Ronald J. Jacobs of Norton Sandra C. Plourde of Providence, Rhode island, Linda M. Murrey-Gagne of South Carolina, Leo M. Jacobs of Bellingham, Susan E. Harris of North Attleboro and Kathleen J. Michienzi of South Attleboro He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
In accordance to his wishes, services and burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020