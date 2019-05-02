Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Mary's Church 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield , MA View Map Carlton Brooks Cottuli

1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Carlton Brooks Cottuli, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Catherine A. (McIntyre) Cottuli, to whom he was wed for nearly sixty years.







Born in Boston, MA on December 27, 1937, he was a loving son of the late Carlton E. and Dorothea B. (Dickenson) Cottuli.







Carl grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and was a 1955 graduate of Boston Technical High School. He proudly served his country as a member of The United States Navy aboard the USS Limpkin, a minesweeper, and was honorably discharged from duty on October 32, 1961.







Prior to retiring, Mr. Cottuli had worked for over thirty years as an engineering manager for Controller Service & Sales Co. in Providence.







A resident of Mansfield for over fifty years, Carl was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church and for over a decade, served as an Election Warden for the Town of Mansfield.







Carl's greatest pride and joy was his adoring family, who were truly the focal point of his life. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and for fun, he enjoyed cigars with the guys and camping with the boys.







In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Catherine M. O'Connor and her husband Patrick of North Attleboro, Carlton J. Cottuli and his wife Lynann of Franklin and Lisa J. Henry and her husband Cy of Franklin. He was the cherished grandfather of Ashlie, Heather, Kelsey, Haley, Karlin, Sean and Raife and the great grandfather of Lucy. He was the dear brother Carolyn Vitale and her former husband Bob of Canton, Joan Bryant and her husband Dwight of Stoughton, Charles Cottuli and his wife June of Marshfield and Dorothy Mazeika and her husband Bob of Connecticut. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, including Peter Callinan and his daughter Brooklynn of Franklin.







His funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.







Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.







Those wishing may remember Carl with a donation in his memory made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.







