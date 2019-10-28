|
|
Carlyn Denise Murphy, 51, of Plainville, formerly of North Orwell, PA and Worcester, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Patrick S. Murphy, to whom she was wed on May 6, 1995.
Born in Waverly, NY on August 7, 1968, she was a loving daughter of the late Charles K. and Mary L. (Sackett) Jones.
She was a 1986 graduate of Northeast Bradford High School in Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, she furthered her education, earning her Associate of Science from Central City Business Institute of Syracuse, NY in 1998, her Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies from Assumption College of Worcester, MA in 1992, her certificate in Human Resource Management also from Assumption College in 1994, and finally her Master of Arts in Human Resource Development from American International College in 1996.
Carlyn was currently employed as a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Medtronic. For six years prior she had been a Talent Acquisition Specialist in the Medical Device industry, working for Covidien in Mansfield, MA and Medical Specialties Distributors in Stoughton, MA. From 2005 to 2012, Carlyn was a beloved substitute teacher for the Plainville Public School System. Prior to being a substitute teacher and stay-at-home Mom, Carlyn spent twelve years as a Human Resource Specialist for Motorola in Mansfield, MA, Alpine Computer Systems in Holliston, MA, Allmerica Financial in Worcester, MA, and Paul Revere Insurance in Worcester, MA.
Carlyn was a former member and Sunshine Coordinator for the MOMS Club of Plainville Area and was also an active member of the King Philip Music Association as a volunteer at Gillette Stadium, a color guard mom, and chaperone.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in North Attleboro.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, as well as spending time with her family and friends, Carlyn loved reading, walking, playing games, and traveling. She had a smile and exuberance that lit up a room, eyes as sparkling blue as the ocean, and a heart that touched everyone's life she met.
Besides her husband of 24 years, she is survived by her beloved children: Sean Murphy and Bethany Murphy of Plainville, MA. She was the dear sister of: Robin Wiginton and her husband Fred of Whitesboro, NY; Kalesta Retter and her husband Marc of Ridgefield, CT; and Shelly Raymond and her husband Todd of Savannah, NY. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, as well as a countless number of friends and colleagues.
Visiting hours, to which Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA from 6:00-9:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carlyn on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA at 11:00 AM. The family requests that all those attending please go directly to the church on the morning of the funeral. There will be no procession from the funeral home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at a time to be announced in North Orwell Union Church in Pennsylvania.
Interment will be held privately at Rome Cemetery in Rome, PA, where Carlyn will be laid to rest with her parents.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019