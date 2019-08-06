|
|
Carman Kensil Reade, 94, passed away July 27, 2019. Carman was born in Canada to the late Joseph and Muriel Phelps Reade. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of over 68 years, Glenys Althea Reade; and grandson, Nathan. Carman served in both the US Navy and the Army National Guard beginning in 1943 and retiring in 1985 as a Staff Sergeant. He was a long time member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach. Carman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; wonderful teacher for many young people; and devoted to his family and church. He is in God's hands, but he will be missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Donna J. Waite, MD (Assad Rizk, MD) and Deborah L. Dinsel; grandchildren, Erin and Jennifer; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 717 N. Whitehurst Landing Road, Virginia Beach with Dr. James Baker officiating. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington at a later time. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019