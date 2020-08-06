1/
Carmen Fiore Tortora
Carmen (Fiore) Tortora, 94, of Mansfield, died August 4, 2020, at Madonna Manor, North Attleboro, MA.

Carmen was born in Naples Italy, and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Giuseppina (Palmisciano) Fiore. She lived in Naples Italy until she immigrated to Canada in 1972 and then the United States in 1973. In Italy, she worked as a school teacher. In the United States, Carmen worked at the Nabisco Chocolate factory in Mansfield for many years.

Carmen enjoyed corresponding with her friends and family in Italy. Her frequent overseas correspondence led to her enjoyment of stamp collecting. Carmen enjoyed hosting and did not understand the concept of a "quick visit." At the very least, you would need to sit and chat over a cup of espresso when you were visiting Carmen.

Carmen was the loving wife of the late Enzo Tortora, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Mother of Maurice (predeceased), Albert and his wife Michelle of Middleton, Renato and his wife Carolyn of Pepperell, and Steven of Mansfield. Grandmother of Brian, Joseph, Michelle, Christopher, Stephanie, Rachel, Nicole, Sydney, and Nicholas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anna Guarino, Giuseppe Fiore and Titta Fiore.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 330, Pratt St. (Rte. 106) Mansfield on Friday August 7 at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the mass from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Boston Cremation 115 N. Main St Mansfield. https://www.bostoncremation.org. Masks and social distancing are required to attend services. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Carmen has the biggest heart and was the best neighbor! I have very fond memories of Her. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Cindy (Kashtan) Sturtevant
Neighbor
