|
|
Carol A. (Fuller) "Cookie" Shultz, age 75, passed away in the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Katherine (Derry) Fuller. She was raised in Norwood, Massachusetts and graduated from Norwood High School with the Class of 1962. Following her graduation, Cookie continued her education at the Henry O. Peabody in Norwood, earning her LPN in 1964 before taking a position at Norwood Hospital.
Cookie married her high school sweetheart, Jan Eric Shultz, on August 27, 1966 in Saint Catherine's Church in Norwood. The young couple initially made their home together in Norwood and later moved to Franklin for a few years before settling in East Walpole, Massachusetts in 1976. Cookie took on the role of a homemaker, raising and caring for her family, however after her children grew up, she returned to her career, taking a position at Charlwell House in Norwood, working as an LPN and in the administrative office. More recently, she returned to Norwood Hospital, taking a registration clerk's position in the Day Surgery Department, retiring in 2008.
When she wasn't hard at work, Cookie loved spending her time taking trips to New Hampshire, Disney World and Hawaii. Back at home, she loved crafts, especially ceramics and crochet work. She was an avid baker and was well known for her gingerbread and fudge. As the family photographer and the best Gramdma, she was always sure to be at all of her grandchildren's events and the many trips to Disney, where she chronicled everything with her camera.
Beloved husband Jan Eric Shultz. Loving mother of Dana P. Shultz and his wife, Karla, of Attleboro and Eric J. Shultz and his wife, Lucia, of Attleboro. Loving grandmother of Donald Shultz, Nik Shultz, John Shultz, and Trinity Shultz all of Attleboro. Sister of Kathleen Pender of Norwood, the late Jane Armour, and the late Donald Fuller. Sister in law of Patricia Mann and her late husband, Russell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Cookie's Life Celebration on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020