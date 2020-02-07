|
CAROL ANN (GORELCZENKO) CALDWELL passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. She was 69 years old. Carol was the loving wife for 43 years to the late Stephen Caldwell. She was the daughter of the late Edward Gorelczenko and Sophie (Stasiukiewicz) Gorelczenko of South Attleboro, MA.
Carol was a 1968 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School and received a secretarial certificate from Katherine Gibbs. In her early years Carol worked for the Balfour Company where she met the love of her life in Steve. It was shortly after meeting that they were engaged and soon married.
Carol spent many years as an insurance agent with Wrentham/McNeil Insurance before retiring in 2014. Carol had a life-long passion for sewing, painting and butter on everything. She loved to go out to eat and try new places and spend as much time as possible with family.
Carol leaves her three daughters, Heather Barrows and her husband Joe of North Attleboro, MA, Julie LaRocque and her husband Ryan of Sebastopol, CA, and Christine Katsel and her fiancée, Justin Cecil of Danvers, MA. Four grandsons, Derek Kohansky, Joey Barrows, Teddy Katsel, and John Henry Katsel. Three brothers, Edward Gorelczenko, Frank Gorelczenko and his wife Lysbeth, Peter Gorelczenko and his wife Mary, and three sisters, Mary Ann Gorelczenko, Patricia Keefe and her husband Phil and Shirley Morel and her husband Ray. She also leaves many loved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St., North Attleboro, on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley St., North Attleboro, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Newell Burial Ground, 1502 West St., South Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020