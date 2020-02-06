|
Carol Ann Glassey, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holiday Nursing Home in Manville. She was the longtime companion of Robin Walton.
Born January 23, 1938 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Eva (Myatt) Stevens.
Carol grew up in Attleboro and was a 1956 graduate of Attleboro High School, later receiving her Associate's degree from Fisher Junior College.
She lived in various towns in Rhode Island for over 30 years including Cumberland for 20 years and the past two years in Woonsocket.
She loved animals, and had many pets including cats and dogs. She was an avid traveler, visiting Cancun, Aruba, Bermuda and Canada as well as several other places.
She also enjoyed needlework and playing the piano.
In addition to her companion, she is survived by her son, Steven Burger and wife Carolyn of Cranston, RI; a daughter, Lee Inglese and husband Peter of North Attleboro; two grandchildren: Brett and Stephanie Inglese; her sister Linda Stevens of Brewster; and a niece, Cindy Briggs.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation at 1 p.m. followed by burial at North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or the .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020