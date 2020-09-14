ATTLEBORO- Carol Ann Reuter, 69, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 while on a camping trip in Maine. She was the devoted wife of Robert H. Reuter of Attleboro.
Born on July 6, 1951 in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore Sr. and Concetta (Catalfamo) Marino.
Carol grew up in the West Roxbury section of Boston and had been a resident of Attleboro since 1977. She was communicant of the former St. Stephen's Church in Attleboro and more recently a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
Carol's greatest joy was presiding as matriarch over her loving family. She enjoyed camping, boating, traveling with her husband, crafting and attending Christmas bazaars with her daughter.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her two beloved children, Robert Reuter Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Attleboro and Cheryl Titus and her husband Chad of Attleboro, her two grandchildren, Elena and Jonathan Reuter both of Attleboro; her brother, Salvatore Marino Jr. and his wife Nena of Canton; her nephew, Michael Marino of Canton; and her grand dog "Tara".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
directly at https://www.diabetes.org
To send Carol's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com