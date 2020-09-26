NORTH ATTLEBORO - Carol Ann (Lynch) Viens, 74, of North Attleboro, passed peacefully at Bethany Home on September 22, 2020. She worked at Donnelly Jewelry Company and Boston Scientific for many years and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. She took great pride in hosting holiday celebrations and will be fondly remembered for her kindness and unending devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and large extended family.
Carol was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Laravee) Lynch and is survived by a loving husband of 56 years, Maurice Peter Viens; her children: Maurice "Peter" Viens, Jr. and his wife Anne of North Attleboro; Patrick Viens of North Attleboro; Timothy Viens of North Attleboro; Scott Viens of North Attleboro; and Carol Ann (Viens) Blais and her husband Peter of Blackstone; her grandchildren: Kelsey, Kyle, and Connor Viens, Cody Viens, Morgan Norton and her husband Peter of Blackstone; Peter "PJ" Viens, Heather Blais, David Cardile and Mateus Camarea; her great-granchildren Madeleine and Rylee Norton.
Carol is also survived by four brothers, John Lynch and his wife Jean, of Florida, Dennis Lynch and his wife, Judy, of Tennessee, Richard Lynch, of North Attleboro and Stanley Lynch and his wife Patricia of South Attleboro and predeceased by a sister, Eva (Lynch) Spavold and brother, Stephen Lynch.
A memorial visitation will be held at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA on Saturday, October 3 , 2020 5 to 8 p.m. https://sperrymchoul.com/
; social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (in memory of Carol Ann Viens)Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.dana-farber.org/gift
or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, (In memory of Carol Ann Viens), 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 https://donate.guidingeyes.org/site/Donation2
