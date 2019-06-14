Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Carol Anne (Woodbine) Gaudreau

Notice Condolences Flowers MILFORD - Carol Anne (Woodbine) Gaudreau, 77, died on June 6, 2019, at the Blaire House of Milford, MA after a long illness. She had been a lifelong resident of Attleboro and Rehoboth.

Carol was a fourth-grade teacher at Palmer River School for 38 years. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Attleboro prior to her illness. Her passion was all things Hawaiian.

Carol was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys Woodbine and the mother of the late Kevin Gaudreau who died tragically in a car accident in 1982 at the age of seventeen. Carol is survived by her brother, Gordon Woodbine and his wife Janice and their daughter, Dianne Bruno of Hudson. Carol is also survived by her cousins, Janet Andreasen of Norton and Paul Wilson of Cranston. Many nieces, nephews and friends will also miss her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the Duffy- Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St, Attleboro.

Carol's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 11 a.m. in the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 N Main St, Attleboro.

Burial will be on Wednesday, June 19th at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery located next to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 389 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, RI.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kevin W. Gaudreau Scholarship Fund in care of the Citizens Scholarship Foundation of Dighton-Rehoboth Dollars Scholars, P.O. Box 696, Rehoboth, MA 02769 or to a .

Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019