Carol Anne Rogers, age 69, of Foxborough, passed away on December 25, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Joan (Sanford) Horne.
Carol was born in Norwood on September 24, 1950. She and her husband Ronald were married at the First Baptist Church in Foxborough Center in 1969. She was a former member of the Foxborough Four Square Church.
Carol was a homemaker who loved watching after her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed feeding the birds at her home in Foxborough and was an avid New England Patriots fan. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Ronald Rogers. Loving mother of Matthew P. Rogers and his wife Melissa of Plainville and Amy Riccard of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Lawrence, Cole, Riley and Aubrey. Sister of Joyce Imbaro and her husband Phil of Foxborough, Judy Kearney of Foxborough and the late Francis "Skip" Horne.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home. 30 South Street in Foxborough. A funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To leave an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019