Carol F. (Sidell) Courtois

Carol F. (Sidell) Courtois Notice
ATTLEBORO-Carol F. Courtois, 79, passed away on April 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Raymond A. Courtois, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.

Carol was born in Pawtucket and was the daughter of the late Peter Bechard and Margaret (Sidell) Bechard.

Carol dedicated her life to helping others and held a long and rewarding career as a registered nurse, She was employed for many years as the occupational nurse at the Hasbro Co, Blue Cross of RI and worked for over 20 years at Madonna Manor in N. Attleboro. Carol was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed going out to eat with her husband. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a mother and grandmother that everyone deserves. Carol will be remembered as a loving and compassionate care giver who would do anything she could to help those in need and she will be dearly missed by her family and countless lifelong friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Donna Rounds and her husband Kenny and Raymond Courtois and his wife Sherry all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Stephanie, Adam, Bradi and Stori and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Edward Bechard.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to the 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

To leave a message to Carol's family, all our welcome to visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020
