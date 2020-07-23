Eliot, ME - Carol (Veilleux) Gill, 70, of Eliot, ME passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 17th, 2020. She was born in Brockton, MA on July 3, 1950 to Ann (Gage) and Roland Veilleux.
Carol grew up in East Bridgewater, MA and raised her family with her husband of 48 years, Dan, in Plainville, MA before retiring to Cape Cod and then Eliot, ME. She worked as an Office and Project Manager for companies throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, most recently at GATRA in Taunton, MA.
Carol was a constant volunteer at her kids' schools and youth sports programs and most recently with food banks and hospitals such as Our Neighbor's Table and York Hospital. Carol gave endlessly of her time to family, friends and strangers alike with an infectious smile and empathetic ear for all.
Carol spent her life helping and caring for others, her true greatest joys. She loved all things New England - the King Philip community, Boston, the Cape, Southern Maine & New Hampshire, the Berkshires, craft fairs and farmer's markets and her beloved Red Sox and Patriots.
The consummate host, Carol threw legendary holiday and family parties that no one wanted to miss and that any caterer would envy. She carried on and created countless traditions that her kids, daughter-in-law and granddaughter will look to carry on. She will be missed by her husband, family and friends immeasurably.
Carol was predeceased by her parents and her brother Jim Veilleux. She is survived by her brother Bob Veilleux of Los Angeles CA, husband Dan Gill of Eliot ME, daughter Michelle Gill of Eliot ME, son Dan Gill and his wife Debbie Exner and her granddaughter Ali Gill of River Forest IL. Carol is also survived by her beloved dog and walking companion Riley.
The family will hold a small private ceremony on August 7, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to follow in 2021. Carol has asked that donations be made to Our Neighbor's Table in lieu of flowers – please visit http://www.ourneighborstable.org.
To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care for the Gill family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.