Carol (Reynolds Wright) Jackson
Carol Leona (Reynolds Wright) Jackson, 91, of Attleboro passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Wingate of Norton Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late James B. Jackson II of whom she was married for 57 years.
Born in Coral Gables, Florida; she was the daughter of the late Malcom and Virginia Wright. She was also the sister of the late Robert A Reynolds and the late Wade S Reynolds, both of New York. She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially their visits at the nursing home. She loved her cats and enjoyed gardening most of her life. Carol was also a Mayflower descendent.
She is survived by two sons; James B. Jackson III and his wife Kathy of Rehoboth, and Stephen A. Jackson, and his wife Lisa of Seekonk, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
All services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
