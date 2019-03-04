Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Carol Jean (Landry) Bennett

Carol Jean (Landry) Bennett, 81, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Bennett Sr., who passed away on October 6, 2002.







Born on December 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Caroline (Conley) Landry.







A resident of Wrentham for the past year, she lived in North Attleboro since the age of sixteen, where she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church.







Carol's most cherished role was as a homemaker, wife and mother. She truly delighted in spending every moment she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An artistic woman, she loved decorating for the Holidays; enjoyed gardening and tending to her gardens; and making wonderfully funny caricatures, especially of and for her family. She loved cooking and was a wonderful cook. Carol was a warm, caring, and generous woman who would often make items to donate to Serenity Hill for their activity fund, and who was an ardent supporter of .







She was the loving mother of Cynthia J. Wise of North Attleboro; Lisa A. Degnim of Dorchester, MA; Tina M. Jenne of Seekonk, MA; Carol J. Bennett of North Attleboro; Fredrick M. Bennett of North Attleboro; Erin E. Bennett of North Attleboro; and the late Dawn M. Bennett, who passed away on October 15, 2016. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Carol was the sister of Richard Landry of North Attleboro; Denise LaFazio of Pawtucket, RI; the late Elizabeth "Betty" Landry; and the late Gail Goodwin; and leaves numerous nieces and nephews, her extended family, and many dear friends.







A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.







Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019