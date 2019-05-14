Carol L. (Heverly) Denis

DENIS Carol L. (Heverly) Denis of Hallandale Beach, FL. passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019. Born on April 6, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Frances Heverly. She was raised and educated in Attleboro. She was a hairdresser for many years before moving to FL. 17 years ago where she worked at Eco Golf Course. She enjoyed walking, going to the movies, horse racing, the Patriots and especially golf. She leaves behind a daughter Aimee of Rhode Island. Sisters Cheryl McEleney and Ellen DelMastro of South Attleboro. Brothers George Heverly and his wife Colleen of Attleboro, Marvin Powell and his wife Joanie of Ohio, Dennis Powell and his wife Becky of Ohio, brother-in-law Dean Hyland of Attleboro, and her best friend Jimmy Kinnison of Hollywood, FL. She was the sister of the late Gail Hyland. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Mass will take place at St Vincent De Paul, 71 Linden St., Attleboro MA. On Thusday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2019