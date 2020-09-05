Carole A. (Sturgis) "Grammy" Clemmey, of Mansfield and Wareham, a devoted wife, kind sister, loving mother, adored mother-in-law, and wonderful grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her cherished family on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Daughter of the late Stephen and Hilda (Zimlicki) Sturgis, she was born September 18, 1940, in Boston, Ma, into a Lithuanian family and grew up in Dorchester with a lovely park in her backyard. Carole graduated from Boston Girls Latin School in Boston. In her youth, she spent her summers on Whittemore's Pt in Onset, where she met her future husband Karl Clemmey. She married Karl and moved to Mansfield to start their life together. Carole lived in Mansfield for 62 wonderful years.
Carole volunteered in many town youth groups; she started Mansfield Pop Warner cheerleading, helped organize Mansfield Youth Hockey and served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout den mother. Carole worked with her husband Karl for many years running the office for their company, Clemmey Inc. She enjoyed traveling with Karl with many trips to the Caribbean and Florida to visit friends. But Carole's favorite place was always Onset with her family.
Carole was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield. She donated time and spirit to Mercymount Country Day school where many of her grandchildren attended. Later in life, she was friends of the Sacred Hearts Retreat Center and communicant of Saint Patrick's Church in Wareham.
Carole's greatest love and accomplishment was being Grammy to all. She was the true matriarch of the family. Grammy was supportive, loving, and caring and she loved to talk with everyone about everything going in their lives. Grammy was an avid reader, enjoyed watching Jeopardy and she loved cooking; especially her quahog chowder and butter rice! Grammy loved to give presents and never ever missed anyone's birthday. Christmas Eve was her favorite night of the year when all of her family celebrated together. Grammy returned to Onset later in life and spent many years there with her kids, grand kids, great grandkids and many family and friends. She was Grammy for a long time to many people.
Carole leaves behind her husband Karl Clemmey, their children Karl Jr. (Dan) and Megan (Foley) Clemmey of Mansfield, Elizabeth Clemmey of Mansfield, Michael and Karen (Boch) Clemmey of Wrentham, and William and Jeanne (Higgins) Clemmey of Mansfield. She leaves behind her wonderful grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin and his wife Robin, Erin, Katherine and her husband John Driscoll, Bridget, Honora, Karisa, Siara, Austin, Allison, Stephen, and Brianna; and 2 great grandchildren, Brock and Quinn. Carole also leaves behind her bother -in-law David and Jean Clemmey and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her only brother Fran Sturgis.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory can be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114, memo for bronchiectasis and cough research.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
