Carolyn Alice Preston, 73, of Wrentham, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully on October 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Peter W. Preston, with whom she shared 21 years of marriage.
Born in Attleboro on August 30, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Annie (Groh) Jenness. She met Peter after returning to Wrentham from Florida to care for her father. Carolyn worked for the National Fire Protection Association and later in the Treasurer/Collectors Office in Wrentham for nine years prior to retirement. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Peter, Carolyn is survived by her children; Michael White of Wrentham and Miki White of Boynton Beach, Florida, and her beloved grandchildren; Emily White, Kyra White, Winter White, Josh Toothman, Maryann Palmer, Samara White, and Asa White.
She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Laprise and her first husband Arnold K. White.
Funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we all can gather again safely.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrosfunralhomeinc.com.