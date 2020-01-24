|
|
Cassie Chee, 17, of North Attleboro, died unexpectedly on Tuesday January 21st. She was born in Nanning, China, she grew up in North Attleboro with her family. She was the beloved daughter of David and Roseanne (Agostinho) Chee and much loved by her sister Lindsay Chee.
She was a Senior at North Attleboro High School. A blossoming artist, in 2011, she received the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award for her impressive application and portfolio submission. She was interested in art, writing, music and film-making. She was passionate about environmental concerns and animals; especially her dog Gretel.
She really enjoyed family vacations and spending time in South Carolina. She was confirmed with the Evangelical Covenant Church where she and her family have been active members for many years. She very much loved her friends and extended family. She is survived by her Grandmother, Pic Chee, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, on both sides.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral & Memorial Services, Warren, RI. All services will be held at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 N Main St, Attleboro, MA 02703, where family will receive friends, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3pm-7pm.
Funeral services are Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 am. Burial will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ocean Cleanup North Pacific Foundation, Dept LA 24875, Pasadena, CA 91185- in the name of Cassie Chee or directly online to www.theoceancleanup.com . Visit wjsmithfh.com for online condolences
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020