Catherine "Kay" Mary Anderson (MacDonald) of Plainville, MA passed away on May 8, 2019 at age 95. Kay was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada on October 10, 1923 and was one of six children of the late James J. and Catherine Ann MacDonald. She formerly resided in Norwood, Reading, and Woburn. Kay is lovingly remembered for her faith and devotion to prayer and the bonds she shared with her family and dear friends. Her loved ones are comforted by Kay's frequent reminder, "It's not goodbye. It's see you later." She worked as a teacher in the Blacketts Lake Public School system and was a member of St. Agnes Parish in Reading, St. Timothy's Church prayer group in Norwood, and of St. Martha's Parish in Plainville. Beloved wife of the late Melvin A. Anderson. Dear sister to her late brothers and sister Neil J., Duncan, Neil H., and Gertrude, and survived by her sister Jessie. She was the wife of the late Leonard MacNeil and loving mother to their three sons Raymond (Linda), Kevin, and Bruce, as well as her three step children Richard (June), Christina (Earl), and Karen (Ed). Cherished Nana to six grandchildren Kelly (Daniel), Lindsey (Patrick), Brian (Pamala), Kristen (Justin), Rachel, and Cameron, four step grandchildren Michelle (Mike), Mark (Anna), David (Melissa), and Kyle, and six great-grandchildren who will fondly remember her. Friends and family may visit Folsom and May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols Street, Norwood on Wednesday, May 15 from 2-4 pm. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16 starting at 8:45am and proceed at 9:30am to St. Martha's Parish, 227 South Street (Route 1A), Plainville for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. followed by burial in the Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook please visit www.folsomfuneral.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2019