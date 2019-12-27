|
Catherine A. (Donovan) Throckmorton, age 84, of Mansfield, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Boston Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Throckmorton, to whom she was wed for nearly forty-six years at the time of his death on April 5, 2005.
Born in Boston, MA on July 7, 1935, she was a loving daughter of the late Michael J. and Jane B. (Murnane) Donovan.
Catherine grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past thirteen years and was a former lifelong resident of Dorchester.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Throckmorton had been employed for over twenty years as a payroll manager at the Teradyne Company in Boston. She was a communicant of Saint Marys Church and a member of the Catholic Womens Club in Mansfield and while residing in Dorchester, was a longtime parishioner of the former Saint Williams Parish.
Catherine treasured the times spent amongst her dear family and friends, especially with her granddaughters. She loved reading, spending time at her summer home in Belmont, New Hampshire and was particularly proud of her Irish and Dorchester heritage.
She was the devoted mother of James R. Throckmorton and his wife JoAnne of Plainville and the late Jane M. Throckmorton. She was the cherished grandmother of Kaitlin N. Throckmorton and Bridget M. Throckmorton, both of Plainville. She was the dear sister of Phyllis DiMarzio and her husband William of Concord, Virginia Grinley and her husband Thomas of Florida and the late Mary Coombs. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Visitation will be held prior to the services on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherines memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019