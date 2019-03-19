Catherine Dorothy Silva

Catherine Dorothy Silva

1928 - 2019

Deceased's Obituary: Catherine D. Silva passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Silva for 45 years at the time of his death in 1992.

Born in Providence on June 14, 1928. Catherine (known as Kay) moved to Seekonk, MA in 1960 where the family resided for the rest of her life. In the last years of her life she lived with grandson Mark Silva who was her primary care taker – the son of Jane Souza who passed away in 2000.

Catherine's family was her pride and joy. She was seen at all events around town where her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren participated in plays, dance recitals, hockey games, basketball games, tennis matches, field hockey, football games and soccer. She was knows as Nana. A woman of great faith she was an active and devoted member of the Mount Carmel Parish in Seekonk.

In the 70's, Catherine returned to school to earn her GED and Associates Degree. Upon completion of her degree, she began working at Pawtucket Mutual Insurance Company where she worked until she retired. She was extremely proud of this accomplishment.

She is survived by her devoted sons: Eugene Silva and his wife Marie of North Caroline, Richard Silva and his wife Michelle of Seekonk, David Silva and his wife Jill of Seekonk and devoted daughters, Judy Purdy and husband David of Attleboro, Kathleen Brown and her husband Tim of Rhode Island and Patricia Silva of Seekonk and beloved grandmother of Sandra Norris, Brian Silva and wife Suzi, David Purdy and his wife Jessica, Kristen Lenhart and her husband Ryan, Mark Silva, Elizabeth Souza, Amy Brown, Melissa Brown, Justin Silva, Nicole Silva and Lynsie Silva and 11 great grandchildren.