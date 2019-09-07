|
|
Catherine Eroe (Currier) Mann, "Kay", 92, of Rehoboth, MA died peacefully, surrounded by her
loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Kay was predeceased by her husband of 51
years, Milton Leroy Mann Sr. of Rehoboth.
Born in Citronelle, Alabama on March 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Simon and
Murilla Currier of Bradley, Maine. Raised in Orono, Maine before relocating to Bradley, Kay
earned her RN degree as a cadet nurse at St. Mary's General School of Nursing in Lewiston in
1947.
Kay's career as a nurse was varied and extensive. Some of the many places that she worked
include Jane Brown Hospital, Newport Hospital, the Board of Health in Attleboro, Norton, and
part-time in North Attleboro. She was an industrial nurse at Balfour, assisted in immunizations
for the local public schools with the Board of Health, and helped run the area TB clinics through
Sturdy Hospital.
Kay's great passion in life was to serve others. In addition to her nursing, she volunteered with
the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, the former Rehoboth Woman's Club, the Rehoboth Senior
Club, and St. Nicholas of Myra Women's Guild. She always did whatever was needed; no job
was too small or beneath her.
Kay Mann is survived by her five children; Kathleen Adams of Norton, MA; Milton Mann Jr. of
Barrington, RI; David Mann and his wife Terry of Rehoboth, MA; Cindy Peters of Rehoboth, MA;
and Janice Johnson and her husband John of Seekonk, MA. She also leaves 19 grandchildren,
28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many more welcomed into her family
who she loved as her own.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September
14, 2019 at 11 am at St Nicholas of Myra, 499 Spring Street, North Dighton MA
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019