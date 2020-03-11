|
Catherine Helene (Sarazin) Sullivan, 61, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by her cherished family at home.
Born on February 24, 1959 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Sarazin and the late Jacqueline Sarazin.
A graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, Class of 1977, she worked as a Buyer for Flagg RV in Uxbridge for several years before retiring in June 2019 due to illness.
A lifelong resident of North Attleboro, she attended the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – Sacred Heart there for many years. More than anything, Catherine loved to spend time with her cherished family.
She leaves her husband, Mark E. Sullivan, and her loving son: Jake Z. Sullivan, of North Attleboro, MA, as well as her stepchildren: Mark Sullivan of Attleboro, MA, and Keri Schaffer of Middletown, RI. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Owen Sullivan, Ryan Schaffer, Mason Schaffer, Shelby Sullivan, and Brooke Sullivan. Catherine was the sister of Richard Ayoun of North Attleboro, MA. Catherine leaves her extended family and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Catherine by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Catherine to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020