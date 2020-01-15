|
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Catherine L. Morine, 59, of East Washington Street passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the wife of Michael Famolle.
Born April 12, 1960 in Windsor, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was a daughter of Jack and Maryann (Fader) Morine of Hansport, Nova Scotia.
Catherine emigrated to Billerica, MA in 1969 and was a graduate of Billerica High School where she served as a major in their ROTC program.
She then went to Middlesex Community College and majored in liberal arts and later earned an associate's degree in accounting from Bentley College.
Catherine worked as a substitute teacher in North Attleboro for many years.
She enjoyed socializing over a glass of wine with great friends, and the small beauties in life. The most minor things, such as a good find at a yard sale, could make her entire day.. She was also active in town government in North Attleboro, serving on the finance committee for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jacob Morine of North Attleboro; granddaughter Avery Sabatino; four sisters: Jacqueline and husband Steve Sennott, Cheryl Morine, Dianna Morine and Angela Sabatino and husband Cosmo all of Pepperell; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, Wi 54016-9316.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To sign an online guestbook for Catherine, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020