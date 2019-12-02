|
Catherine (Douma) Melanson, age 99, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Melanson.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey on May 30, 1920, she was a loving daughter of the late Rudolph and Clara (Vanden Berg) Douma.
Catherine grew up and was educated in New Jersey. She had made her home in Norton for over sixty years and prior to retiring was an Administrative Assistant at the Norton High School Library and was previously a Nursery School Teacher at the former Country School on Clapp St. in Norton.
Mrs. Melanson attended the Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls and was a former Sunday School Teacher and Girl Scout Leader at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton.
Catherine loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her independence. Until recently, she enjoyed knitting caps for many years for newborns at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Her other interests included reading and when younger, spending time at Horseneck Beach.
She was the devoted mother of Joyce M. "Joy" Thomas and her husband Timothy of Creedmoor, North Carolina. She was the dear sister of Clara Cooper of North Haledon, New Jersey. She was the cherished grandmother of Peter Thomas of Austin, Texas, Heather Thomas Resto and her husband Alexi of Bloomfield, Connecticut, Rebekah Thomas of Stem, North Carolina and Isaac Thomas of Creedmoor, North Carolina and the adoring great grandmother of Mariela, Evan and Daniel Resto.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of her life on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 P.M. in the Central Congregational Church,115 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro Falls. A reception will follow at the church.
Visiting hours are omitted and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Catherine's memory to the Central Congregational Church or the Hope Health Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019