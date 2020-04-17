|
ATTLEBORO, MA
WIGNALL HAYES, Catherine, 100, of Attleboro, formerly of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 peacefully at her residence, Christopher Heights Senior Living in Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Wignall and the late D. George Hayes.
Born in the Albion section of Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late John and Anastasia (Sidlar) Zadoronzy. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Mrs. Wignall, as her employees would remember her, was the Supervisor for the American Tourister Inc. of Lincoln for many years until her retirement.
Cathy was an avid golfer, who was a former member of Heather Hills Golf Club and Norton Golf Course where she met many life-long friends. She golfed until the age of 94, and proudly claimed to have had three hole-in-one's in her golfing career.
She leaves her two sons, Edward J. Wignall of Buford, GA and Donald W. Wignall and his wife and beloved daughter-in-law, Rosemarie of Cranston; four grandchildren, Donald Wignall, Joseph Wignall, Kevin Wignall and Matthew Wignall; her seven great-grandchildren, Millie, Jonah, Chase, Lola, Juniper, Drew and Sam; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anna Barr, Barbara Martin, Joseph Zadorozny Mary Laramee, Andrew Zadorozny and Peter Zadorozny.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Community VNA, 10 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020