After a year well fought, sadly, on Saturday, July 18th, Cathlene Cash (Cece) concluded her fight with Stage 4 cancer and peacefully passed at home with her loving husband of 48 years, David Cash by her side. Full of grace and kindness with a Go, Go, Go personality, Cathlene truly was a special person. Through her years, Cathlene enjoyed antiquing, skiing, hiking and the shore with her husband and her family. She truly enjoyed her moments with her grandchildren and spending time on the deck at her daughter's small farm by the sea.
Although trained in Special Education from Rhode Island College, Cathlene's career first included banking until she took the reigns as comptroller managing the family's construction company.
The daughter of Thelma Rose Connor and the late Paul Joseph Connor of Lincoln, RI, Cathlene leaves behind her husband, David, daughter Mikala and her husband Rodney of Barrington, RI, son Lukas and his wife Erin and their 4 four beautiful grandchildren of Andover, MA and four sisters, including her loving identical twin Christine Bessette of Charlestown, RI, Paula Reynolds of Lincoln, RI, Stephanie Osterborg of Newport, RI and Marissa Connor of Warwick, RI and endless family spread throughout the country.
Cathlene's memorial service is private resulting from the pandemic. To leave a message of support, please visit https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/GYVbHjzn.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Cathlene Cash to support cancer research and patient care via www.dana-farber.org/gift
or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Hug those that you love, call those that are far and remember those that are dear.