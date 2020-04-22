|
Cathy Lee Carey, age 59, of Rehoboth, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Carey, Sr. who passed away on July 27, 2019.
Cathy was born in Attleboro on September 26, 1960, the daughter of Ellen (Swistak) Sousa of Attleboro and the late Richard Sousa. She was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1979. She has been a Rehoboth resident since 1989.
Cathy was a laundry aide for Life Care of Attleboro. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook, bake cakes and host parties for her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers and arts and crafts.
Beloved mother of Brenda Winslow of Providence, Debra Winslow and Richard Dagget of Rehoboth, Raymond Carey and his wife Nikki of Norton and Patrick Carey of Rehoboth. Loving grandmother of Tyra, Joel, Nicholas, Rianna, Jayliah, Allen, Jr., Madalynn and great grandmother of Gabriella. Sister of Richard Sousa of Attleboro, Kimberly Gray of Attleboro and the late Kelly Jo Brask and Tammy Sousa.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, 411 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020