Cecile Grace (Guillette) Thibault, 90, of Attleboro passed away on Sunday, December 22 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Normand G. Thibault of 70 years.
Cecile was born January 16, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Grace Guillette.
She lived her entire life in Attleboro. She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1946.
In her free time, she loved to be with her family fishing and traveling. Her favorite place in Massachusetts was Cape Cod, especially Nickerson Park. She was an accomplished knitter, seamstress and porcelain doll maker. She loved crossword puzzles/word searches, was an avid reader, enjoyed game shows especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed time at the YMCA swimming, aerobics, and spending time with friends. Cecile attended Bristol Community College.
Before her retirement, Cecile's first job was at Ashley's drugstore at the soda fountain. Following graduation from high school while working at the Veterans Administration, VA, she received a citation from President Truman for her work with veterans. Additionally, she was employed at several great places, Texas Instruments, Bliss Brothers Dairy on Park Street, also as a TV technician for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, she worked at several retail clothing stores and had many roles at First Federal Savings Bank in Attleboro Falls. Following her time at Texas Instruments she was a licensed cosmetologist where she owned and ran La Petite Beauty Shop on Park Street.
She was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Church where she taught CCD.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived her son Thomas E. and wife Patricia of Raleigh, NC; daughters - Suzanne G. Sullivan of Attleboro, MA, and Judith R. and husband Marc Forget of Lunenburg, MA as well as six loving grandchildren - James and Jonathan Thibault; Noah, Rebekah, Isaiah, and Joshuah Forget.
She leaves a brother Paul Guillette and a sister-in-law Mary (Heard) Guillette both of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her infant daughter Norma C., siblings - Rita (Ed) Portz, Henry (Flo) Guillette, Jean (Natalie) Guillette, Louis (Lois) Guillette, Doris (Paul) Hebert, Edward Guillette, and infant Patricia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in The Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro. MA.
A funeral will be conducted on Monday, December 30, at 11:30 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 a.m. in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial will take place privately in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecile's name may be made to ; ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF,200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or at JDRF.org
For directions or to send Cecile's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019