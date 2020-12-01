1/1
Charles D. Brooks
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles D. Brooks
Charles D. Brooks, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, known affectionately as "Denny" to his family and friends passed away peacefully into God's care on November 22, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved partner of 28 years, Carol (Gibson) Troiano, with whom he resided.
Born on December 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Arthur Brooks and the late Beatrice (Davis) Brooks Kingsbury and stepson of William Kingsbury.
Denny was the loving father to Arthur Brooks and his wife, Mary Brooks, of Douglas, MA; and Charles Brooks and his wife, Jessica Brooks, of Milford, MA. He was the beloved Papa to Craig Brooks and his wife, Meredith Brooks, of Franklin, MA; Caitlin Brooks of Douglas; Trevor Brooks of Milford, MA; Eric Brooks of Milford, MA and Angela and Gabriella Servello of Attleboro, MA, and the proud Great Papa to Anthony Maroney of Douglas, MA, and Caleb Brooks of Franklin, MA. Denny is also survived by his sister: Virginia Melanson and her husband, Tom Melanson, of Walpole, MA; his brother: Fred Kingsbury and his wife, Carol Kingsbury, of Wrentham, MA. He also leaves his nephews and a niece, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his former wife, Beverly J. (Lauzon) Brooks.
Denny grew up in Dedham and at the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country from 1953 until 1956 during the Korean War.
He owned and operated Denny's Marine in Grafton for many years. He and Carol owned and operated Carol's Den in Plainville, MA for several years until their retirement last year. He enjoyed all of his customers over the years and made lasting friendships. He was amazingly methodical and adept at everything he did and loved tackling small projects around the home and shop.
Even as his health declined, Denny was an inspiration in his determination to live life to the fullest and his family will always relish the time with him. He was an avid boater and spent many years on the waters at Onset and Wareham. The family enjoyed summers camping in Carver. Many will remember him cruising around New England in his 1963 Galaxie convertible. Denny was active in Dedham youth Hockey for a number of years and was instrumental in starting one of the earliest girl's hockey teams with Needham Hockey. He also served as a referee for many years.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Funeral Services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to:
SemperFi & America's Fund at www.semperfifund.org
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved