Charles D. Brooks
Charles D. Brooks, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, known affectionately as "Denny" to his family and friends passed away peacefully into God's care on November 22, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved partner of 28 years, Carol (Gibson) Troiano, with whom he resided.
Born on December 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Arthur Brooks and the late Beatrice (Davis) Brooks Kingsbury and stepson of William Kingsbury.
Denny was the loving father to Arthur Brooks and his wife, Mary Brooks, of Douglas, MA; and Charles Brooks and his wife, Jessica Brooks, of Milford, MA. He was the beloved Papa to Craig Brooks and his wife, Meredith Brooks, of Franklin, MA; Caitlin Brooks of Douglas; Trevor Brooks of Milford, MA; Eric Brooks of Milford, MA and Angela and Gabriella Servello of Attleboro, MA, and the proud Great Papa to Anthony Maroney of Douglas, MA, and Caleb Brooks of Franklin, MA. Denny is also survived by his sister: Virginia Melanson and her husband, Tom Melanson, of Walpole, MA; his brother: Fred Kingsbury and his wife, Carol Kingsbury, of Wrentham, MA. He also leaves his nephews and a niece, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his former wife, Beverly J. (Lauzon) Brooks.
Denny grew up in Dedham and at the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country from 1953 until 1956 during the Korean War.
He owned and operated Denny's Marine in Grafton for many years. He and Carol owned and operated Carol's Den in Plainville, MA for several years until their retirement last year. He enjoyed all of his customers over the years and made lasting friendships. He was amazingly methodical and adept at everything he did and loved tackling small projects around the home and shop.
Even as his health declined, Denny was an inspiration in his determination to live life to the fullest and his family will always relish the time with him. He was an avid boater and spent many years on the waters at Onset and Wareham. The family enjoyed summers camping in Carver. Many will remember him cruising around New England in his 1963 Galaxie convertible. Denny was active in Dedham youth Hockey for a number of years and was instrumental in starting one of the earliest girl's hockey teams with Needham Hockey. He also served as a referee for many years.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Funeral Services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to:
SemperFi & America's Fund at www.semperfifund.org
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.