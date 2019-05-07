Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Charles F. Thomae

Notice Condolences Flowers Charlie Thomae passed from this life in



the early morning hours of April 30th, 2019. He was 87



years old.



His death marked the end of a long battle with Parkinson's



Disease. Throughout its trials, he never paused to



despair, maintaining the cheerful, engaging personality he



was known for while focusing on the sources of his greatest



joys: His family, his community, and his many spectacular



projects.







He was born Charles Frank Thomae in Attleboro on March 17th, 1932



to a family of tool makers and artisans. He was the second



child and only son of Charles Gustav Thomae, a Silversmith



and Attleboro's Fire Commissioner, and Elsa Matilda Thomae (nee



Jepson), a nurse and Swedish immigrant.







He had a happy childhood and a youth that presaged the life of



service that would follow. A graduate of Attleboro High



School, he studied engineering at Wentworth and served in



the U.S. Naval Reserve before joining the family silversmith



business, Charles Thomae & Son, on Maynard Street in



Attleboro. A lifelong patron of the Boy Scouts of America,



he beamed when each of his four grandsons earned the rank of



Eagle Scout. In 1955 he joined the Norton Fire Department,



where he served as a volunteer firefighter for over 50



years. Rising to the rank of Captain, he designed and



oversaw the installation of the town's municipal fire



alarm system as Superintendent of Alarms. The rigors of



firefighting, coming to aid those in crisis, and the



comradery it brought gave him immense satisfaction and



happiness.







While still in grade school he met Diane Lees, whose family ran



the local chapter of the MSPCA. They married on July 17th,



1954 and moved to Norton, where they built a home and



maintained a small farm on Oak Street. Two daughters,



Leesa and Suzanne soon followed.



Charles and Diane instilled a love for animals in their



daughters, raising sheep and horses for show in 4-H



competitions. Their dogs were particularly cherished; they



raised numerous Keeshonds, always steadfastly loyal and



impeccably groomed. Later, their granddaughter Alexandra's career



in veterinary medicine was a source of particular pride.







In 1956 the couple constructed a house in Wellfleet, Cape Cod.



The home on Indian Neck served as the center of the couple's



active social life for decades. Diane kept house through



the week. Charlie arrived on weekends, in later years



with grandchildren in tow, piled into a fire engine red Ford



pickup to share the boating and beaches he so enjoyed.







He assumed control of Charles Thomae & Son



in 1982. A gifted tool maker, he maintained the



company's singular focus on beautiful, heirloom quality



goods in sterling silver. It was an American



manufacturer in the best sense. Those that worked at the



factory tended to stay for decades, becoming something



closer to family than employees. Their dedication and



the pride they took in their craft meant the world to him.







And Charlie's world was always under



construction. The arc of his life could be traced as a



series of projects. They were often practical,



sometimes peculiar, but always ambitious. As a young



man he purchased a decommissioned hearse, chopped the top



off, and used it to pick up Diane on their first date.



A windmill was erected on the farm. An elevator was



installed at the factory. Engines were swapped, diesel



always replacing gasoline. A forty-foot trawler's hull



was cut in half to add three feet of deck space.



Possessed with a near boundless energy and often



single-minded focus, his efforts enveloped anyone



nearby. His wife, his colleagues, his daughters and



their husbands, his grandchildren and their friends; all



were enlisted to the cause. He constructed a full



size, functioning helicopter from a mail order kit,



modifying the design as he saw fit. Diane, her small



stature more conducive to take off, served as its



pilot. When cranberries growing on the farm were found



to be a unique variety, Charlie patented the fruit, giving



it the name Gustav after his grandfather. A large earth



moving and irrigation project ensued to create a bog so that



the berries could be cultivated. His completed every



job he started, but none were ever truly finished. A



bow thruster was added to the trawler; a stronger water pump



added to the cranberry bog. The adjustments were



endless. It was always about the process.







Age and Parkinson's could not staunch his ambition. Only a few



years ago, he converted the bare hull of a salvaged Navy



transport into a working steamboat, powered by a boiler



intended for a train. Friends, family, and curious



onlookers gathered in Wellfleet Harbor to witness its maiden



voyage. None could mistake the look of pride on his



face.







He was frustrated by the inevitable results of his condition.



It robbed him of the work he loved most. And Diane's



passing in July 2015 left him heartbroken. But he



always brightened at the sight of family, and the many



friends who visited and called in recent months. Your



care gave him strength and great happiness.











Charlie is predeceased by his parents, his sister Mildred and her husband



Jarvis, and his beloved Diane. He survived by his



daughters Leesa and Suzanne, and their husbands, Steven F. Crogan and Ross J. Forbes, all of Norton, as well as five



grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.







He was slow to anger and quick to smile. He was kind and generous to



a fault. He is and will forever be deeply missed.











His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 10:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.











Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the Norton Ambulance Gift Fund, 70 East Main St., Norton, MA 02766.







