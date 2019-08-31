|
Charles Frederick Legg Jr., 92, of Attleboro Falls, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with his family at his side in his home in Attleboro Falls where he lived for ninety-two years. He was the beloved husband of Doris Mae (Goyette) Legg, to whom he was married on May 23, 1953.
Born on May 26, 1927 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Charles Frederick Legg Sr. and the late Louise (Weiderman) Legg.
He received his diploma from North Attleboro High School decades after leaving high school to serve our country in the United States Navy during World War II. Charlie held a variety of jobs over the years, most of which were focused on landscaping and yard maintenance. He worked for many years as a groundskeeper for the Wrentham State School before retiring in 1989. He was active in North Attleboro politics, including having been elected as a member of the Representative Town Meeting when it began in 1974 until 2015. He also served as a North Attleboro Park Commissioner for four years.
A man of deep faith, he was a lifelong member of the Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls. Charlie was devoted to his wife and family and cherished spending time with them. His greatest joy was working on his property on Mt. Hope Street which had been bought by his grandfather, Merrill in 1921, passed down to his father, Charles, and then to him in 1961. Charlie truly loved the outdoors: from the fruit trees, the vegetable and flower gardens, to mowing lawns and shoveling snow. As he was often known to say: "I love all that nature brings to life."
In addition to his wife, Doris, he leaves his loving daughters and their significant others: Roberta "Bobbi" Legg and Thomas Coyne of Walpole, MA; Laurie Lawes of North Attleboro and Wilfred Lawes of Canyon, TX; Cynthia and Thomas Moore of Pawcatuck, Connecticut; Darlene and William Thornton of Juneau, Alaska; and Sandra "Sandy" and David Legg-Forgiel of North Attleboro. He was the proud grandfather of Dereck C. Lawes, Melissa L. (Lawes) Hunter, Kaitlyn M. Moore, Jenna L. (Moore) Rogers, Jeffrey T. Moore, Kathleen M. Thornton, Benjamin D. Legg-Forgiel, Peter C. Legg-Forgiel, and the late Kevin J. Thornton. He was the adoring great-grandfather of Daniel Lawes, Abigail Lawes, and Annelia Rogers, and was looking forward to the birth of a fourth great-grandchild. Charlie was the brother of Norman Legg of Wiscasset, Maine, and Ronald Legg of Zepherhills, Florida, and was predeceased by his siblings: Kenneth Legg of Westboro, Curtis Legg of Attleboro, Corinne Svendsen of Brewster, and Merrill Legg of California. He leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Charlie by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Private Graveside Services with full military honors will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlie to the Central Congregational Church Memorial Gift Fund, 115 Commonwealth Avenue, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019